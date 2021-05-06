Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Vantage Towers in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vantage Towers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vantage Towers alerts:

Shares of VTWRF opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Vantage Towers has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.