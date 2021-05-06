Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett Sells 2,970 Shares of Stock

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.26. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $966.67 million, a PE ratio of -43.26, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varex Imaging by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VREX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised Varex Imaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Varex Imaging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

