Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vectrus, Inc. engages in providing infrastructure asset management, logistics and supply chain management, and information technology and network communication services. Its services include operations, maintenance, management, engineering and sustainment for physical assets including a wide variety of facilities, information technology, network and communication systems, vehicles and equipment. The Company serves U.S. government customers worldwide. Vectrus, Inc. is based in United States. “

VEC stock opened at $51.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $602.64 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. Vectrus has a 52 week low of $36.83 and a 52 week high of $60.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.49. Vectrus had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $355.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.81 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin A. Leonard sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $102,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at $331,215.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 97.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Vectrus in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

