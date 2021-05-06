Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Venator Materials PLC is a manufacturer and marketer of chemical products. The company’s product comprises a broad range of pigments and additives that bring color and vibrancy to building, protect and extend product life and reduce energy consumption. Its operating segment consists of Titanium Dioxide, which consists of our TiO2 business, and Performance Additives, which consists of our functional additives, color pigments, timber treatment and water treatment businesses. Venator Materials PLC is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Venator Materials alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Venator Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.62.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Venator Materials has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Venator Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNTR. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 66,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venator Materials (VNTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venator Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venator Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.