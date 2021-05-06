Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

In other news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $1,514,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,791 shares of company stock worth $4,155,815 in the last 90 days.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $63.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.