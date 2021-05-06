Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBNY. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $256.76 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $260.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

