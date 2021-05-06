Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,300 Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,300 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $216,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.36.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.