Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,302 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after purchasing an additional 655,903 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,014,000 after acquiring an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,276,000 after acquiring an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,231,000 after acquiring an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.92.

ATO opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.