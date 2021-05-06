Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth about $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

SYY stock opened at $83.04 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,186.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.84 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

