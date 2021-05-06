Venture Visionary Partners LLC Invests $201,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,003 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total transaction of $762,395.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,545 shares in the company, valued at $520,885.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $190.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of -359.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.43.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.99%.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.32.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

