Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,267 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,267 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDV. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $35.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

