Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.24.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The business’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

