Venus Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $234.34 Million (XVS)

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 5th. Venus has a total market capitalization of $1.16 billion and $234.34 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 61.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Venus coin can now be purchased for $118.40 or 0.00206447 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,398.43 or 1.00079548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00044534 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,785,409 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

