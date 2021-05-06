VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VEREIT were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 122,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of VEREIT during the fourth quarter valued at $399,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 44.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,022 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 36.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 85,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $46.46 on Thursday. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.462 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.31%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VER. Capital One Financial raised shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of VEREIT in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.82.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

