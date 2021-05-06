Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $34.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Vericel’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

VCEL traded down $3.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.10. 770,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,280. Vericel has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $64.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,310,000.00 and a beta of 3.11.

In other news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $921,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $2,320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,094. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Vericel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

