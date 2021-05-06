Veritaseum (VERI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $78,875.00

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Veritaseum has a total market capitalization of $48.83 million and $78,875.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for approximately $22.71 or 0.00039806 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.79 or 0.00083743 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00064656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.54 or 0.00831622 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.77 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.04 or 0.09193619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum (CRYPTO:VERI) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

