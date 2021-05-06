Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Vertex stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.98. 11,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,779. Vertex has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $39.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertex will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 24.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,191,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,160,000 after acquiring an additional 619,835 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,837,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 191.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,722,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,803 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $16,656,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vertex by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

