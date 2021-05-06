Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.35

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.35 and last traded at $19.35, with a volume of 449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vertex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vertex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERX)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

