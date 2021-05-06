Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $254.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $254.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.10.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $213.87 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.46.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,644 shares of company stock worth $2,495,298. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

