Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.36 Million

Equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will report $14.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.20 million to $15.35 million. Veru reported sales of $9.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $63.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $55.62 million to $75.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.53 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $75.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.63 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%.

VERU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Veru from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veru in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veru from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

Veru stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.01. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 0.71.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $417,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,184,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,017,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Veru by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

