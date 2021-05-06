VerusCoin Reaches Market Cap of $157.76 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for about $2.54 or 0.00004454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $157.76 million and approximately $83,083.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00068875 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.68 or 0.00288612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.43 or 0.01146917 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00031472 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.68 or 0.00739010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,958.20 or 0.99822033 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,074,717 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

