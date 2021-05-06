ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIAC stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,310,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,194,879. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $101.97.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIAC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.92.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.