Victoria (LON:VCP) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 1,040 to GBX 1,050. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Victoria traded as high as GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and last traded at GBX 1,009 ($13.18), with a volume of 52946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 980 ($12.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 872.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 693.70. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -16.78.

About Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

