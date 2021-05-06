Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,060.00

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.08), with a volume of 175979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.08).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £15.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4.51.

Victoria Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:VOG)

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

