Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,896.67 ($24.78).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Victrex to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Victrex news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,144 ($28.01) per share, for a total transaction of £64,320 ($84,034.49). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,020 shares of company stock worth $6,477,116.

VCT stock traded up GBX 26 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,384 ($31.15). 122,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,100. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,254.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,202.47. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,498 ($32.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of 38.14.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

