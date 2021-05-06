VIDY Price Down 11.9% Over Last Week (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One VIDY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, VIDY has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $2.94 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00083965 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019170 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00065399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.00803258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00101641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,222.66 or 0.08996686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for VIDY is vidy.com. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

