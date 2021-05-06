Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Seascape Capital Management

Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $229.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.82 and a 1 year high of $237.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

