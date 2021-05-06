Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,320 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, XXEC Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 218.3% during the first quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,718,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $229.21 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.82 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,036 shares of company stock valued at $32,458,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

