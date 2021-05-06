Visa (NYSE:V) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Shares of V stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.01. 110,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,355,116. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a market cap of $451.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.89.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,036 shares of company stock worth $32,458,680 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Visa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

