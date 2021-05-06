Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) vs. The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Head to Head Analysis

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) and The Coretec Group (OTCMKTS:CRTG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vislink Technologies and The Coretec Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vislink Technologies -58.69% -118.10% -61.77% The Coretec Group N/A -220.69% -110.91%

Volatility and Risk

Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Coretec Group has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vislink Technologies and The Coretec Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vislink Technologies $28.94 million 3.80 -$18.05 million N/A N/A The Coretec Group N/A N/A -$1.85 million N/A N/A

The Coretec Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vislink Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vislink Technologies and The Coretec Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vislink Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A The Coretec Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Vislink Technologies beats The Coretec Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile

Vislink Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells microwave communications equipment and video transmission products under the Nucomm, RF Central, and IMT brand names for broadcast, sports and entertainment, and government/surveillance markets. The company also offers satellite communication, cellular, and wireless camera systems and associated amplifier items, as well as microwave radio components under the Vislink brand to broadcasters, network owners and station groups, sports and live broadcasters, hosted service providers, and defense agencies and organizations, as well as metropolitan, regional, and national law enforcement agenciesIts products portfolio consists of HCAM, an on-camera wireless video transmitter; HDX-1100, an aircraft downlink transmitter; ViewBack, a dual channel diversity receiver-decoder; SatWare, an embedded computing and routing system; and AirPro-75, an IP satellite data terminal, as well as various types of receivers. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group Inc., together with its subsidiary Coretec Industries, LLC, develops, tests, and provides various technologies, products, and service solutions for energy-related industries in the United States and internationally. It is developing a patented volumetric 3D display technology. The company's technologies and products are used in oil/gas, renewable energy, energy conservation, and distributed energy industries, as well as in anti-counterfeit packaging, medical device, electronic, photonic, display, and lighting market applications. The Coretec Group Inc. is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

