Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.32 million.Vista Outdoor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.78.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.47.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $523,832.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

