VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310,000.00

Equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) will post sales of $310,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VistaGen Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $310,000.00. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $930,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $960,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.23 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow VistaGen Therapeutics.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million.

Several analysts have commented on VTGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

VTGN stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $381.28 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $8,703,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,734,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $4,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

