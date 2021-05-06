Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,300 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.59% of Visteon worth $20,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Visteon by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Visteon by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Visteon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VC traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,169. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.36. Visteon Co. has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

VC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Visteon in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

