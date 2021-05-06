Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €277.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) received a €277.00 ($325.88) target price from research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €254.07 ($298.90).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €218.00 ($256.47) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €230.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €173.90. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

