Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €255.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €255.00 ($300.00) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €272.00 ($320.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €250.73 ($294.98).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €218.00 ($256.47) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €230.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a 1 year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

