Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.550-2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Vontier also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55 to $2.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VNT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.11. 2,726,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,694. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. Vontier has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on VNT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vontier has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

