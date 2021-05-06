Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $31.70, but opened at $32.90. Vontier shares last traded at $32.82, with a volume of 29,062 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Get Vontier alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the fourth quarter worth about $48,488,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96.

About Vontier (NYSE:VNT)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.