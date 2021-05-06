Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 11.5% This Week (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (CURRENCY:PYR) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $90.20 million and approximately $408,050.00 worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR coin can now be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00009182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00082718 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00019238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $450.19 or 0.00805022 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00102880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,017.31 or 0.08971930 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR is a coin. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,567,650 coins. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @VulcanForged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged is a non-fungible token (NFT) game studio, marketplace and dApp incubator with multiple games and an active community of users. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Vulcan.Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the Vulcan.Forged platform, and which is designed to be used solely as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. PYR Token is an ERC20 token to be ported to Matic. “

