Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Truist Securities from $200.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.80.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.21. 667,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,681. The company has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $191.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.74 and a 200 day moving average of $156.94.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

