W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.62

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 1.62 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 50 years. W.W. Grainger has a payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $18.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $460.56 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $263.83 and a 1 year high of $460.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $409.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GWW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.