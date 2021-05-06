W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after purchasing an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Atlantic Securities upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.36.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock worth $3,688,815. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWW opened at $460.56 on Thursday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $263.83 and a one year high of $460.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $409.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $395.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.97.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

