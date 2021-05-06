Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE WD traded down $12.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.73. 778,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,819. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 187.94 and a quick ratio of 187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WD shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

In other news, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Also, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,136 shares of company stock worth $9,959,020. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

