Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.43 and last traded at $17.43. 2,854 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 730,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.82.

HCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24. The company has a market cap of $892.52 million, a P/E ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.25.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

