Warrior Met Coal’s (HCC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.37% from the stock’s current price.

HCC has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE HCC traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,849. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $853.49 million, a PE ratio of 46.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $212.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.55 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 1.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 381.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,323,000 after buying an additional 829,663 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,375,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $3,731,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

