Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos Sells 1,120 Shares of Stock

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Director Edwin J. Santos sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $58,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $257,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

WASH stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $897.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $55.07.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.28. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

