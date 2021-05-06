WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 1,163 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 512.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $188.92 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.64.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

