WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 253,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,623 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 124,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $901,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $235.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.24 and its 200-day moving average is $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.37. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.66 and a 52 week high of $237.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.11.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

