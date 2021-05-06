WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 39.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,063,000 after acquiring an additional 407,301 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,004,000 after acquiring an additional 28,175 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,985,000 after acquiring an additional 113,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,514,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.67.

