WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 316 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in The Southern were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank lifted its position in The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.08.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,752,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $65.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.71.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.