Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Earnings Results

Waters (NYSE:WAT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS.

WAT opened at $308.46 on Thursday. Waters has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $310.48. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.86.

In other Waters news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.67.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

